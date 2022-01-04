First Tipperary baby of 2022 born in Limerick to Ballina parents
The first Tipperary baby of 2022 was born in University Maternity Hospital Limerick to proud Ballina parents.
Tracey O'Sullivan gave birth to a boy weighing 8lbs 6ozs at 8.36am on January 1.
Mum Tracey and dad Darren have yet to decide on a name for their new boy who already has a sister, Holly.
