MIC Thurles to host free webinar to celebrate the role of school leaders during the pandemic

Mary Immaculate College Thurles is hosting a free webinar to celebrate the role that school leaders and school personnel have played during the pandemic.

The webinar titled Shining a Light to Celebrate School Leadership during COVID-19 will take place on Monday, December 17, at 7pm.

The event has been organised for the third Monday of January or "Blue Monday".

The webinar will involve a discussion chaired by the Head of School at MIC Thurles, Dr Finn Ó Murchú.

"The challenges facing schools over the past twenty-two months have been immense, and their response continues to be heroic. Our conversation will explore what have we learned about ourselves, about leadership and how best we can support teachers and learners at this time," said Dr Ó Murchú.

Joining him in the discussion will be,

Chief Inspector Harold Hislop,

Principal and President of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), Rachel O'Connor,

CEO of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), Arlene Foster,

Principal of St Michael's Infant School in Limerick, Tracie Tobin , and

, and Director with the Joint Managerial Board (JMB), Michael Redmond.

"We hope these and related matters will form the basis for reflection and discussion on what we mean by school leadership and indeed what we mean by the concept of school and learning. I am really looking forward to our expert panel's views on these and related matters. It promises to be a celebratory but insightful evening and I hope will put a pep in people's step at this time," Dr Ó Murchú.



The webinar is free to the public, but attendees must register in advance.