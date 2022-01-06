Tipp public urged to contact county council via email or phone during pandemic

Tipperary County Council are u rging people to avoid visiting to their offices, if possible, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.
The Council’s Crisis Management Team met yesterday to discuss the latest advice, and is reassuring the public that they’re continuing to provide services in line with Government advice.
They’re asking people to seek Council services by phone, email, post or online, in the first instance, and to make an appointment if they need to visit their offices.
Public libraries remain open to the public, with a ‘contact and collect’ service also available at the moment.
Customer service contact details for Tipperary County Council below:
Phone: 0818 06 5000
Emergency Out of Hours: 0818 06 5003
Email: customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie
Online: www.tipperarycoco.ie
Re: Libraries – Contact details can be found at www.tipperarylibraries.ie or by ringing Library Headquarters at 052-6166100.
