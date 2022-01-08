Tipperary's highest priced house for 2021 fetched €900,000

The most expensive house sold in Tipperary during 2021 was near the lakeside town of Ballina, according to figures on the Residential Property Price Index.

Sacré Bleu at Loughtea, Ballina, fetched its asking price of €900,000. The sale was registered with Residential Property Price on November 30, 2021.

The second most expensive property was Altavilla, Cashel Road, Cahir, which was sold for €740,000. The sale was registered on December 2, 2021.

Other homes may have sold for more but the sales have yet to be registered on the index.

The five-bedroomed Sacré Bleu, sold by Brendan O’Connor of BOC Properties, and Savills, has panoramic views of Lough Derg, and an unconventional layout with lots of space - so much space that the previous owners even held their wedding reception there.

The house, which comes to 5,000 square feet, has several reception rooms, a large games room with a bar, and a small turreted room with high windows.

It came with plenty of terraces and verandas for enjoying the local scenery.

Altavilla, an imposing house built by mill owner Charles Going built in 1790 on the outskirts of Cahir, had a market price of €990,000, but eventually went for €740,000. The sale was conducted through Colliers and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

Altavilla came with pastures, an informal rose garden, paddocks, a one-time orangery, a walled garden and a former tennis court.

The 5,339 square foot Altavilla was bought in 1959 when local restaurateur Jim Burke gifted the house to his new wife, Mary.

The house, which stayed in the Burke family until its sale, was known to host regular parties and celebrity guests included Richard Harris and Richard Burton.

The most expensive apartment to sell in Tipperary in 2021 was a two-bedroom build at Bradley’s Row, Templemore, which went for €503,522. The sale was registered on October 5, 2021.

Ballina, along with its twin town of Killaloe, is one of the most sought after spots in the Mid West, and as a reflection on that, it also boasted the most expensive site - €471,366 paid for Site 1 at Grange Road.

At the other end of the scale, a number of properties were sold at rock bottom bottom prices.

Properties at Adamsown, Templemore; The Pike, Roscrea, and Tombricane, Borrisokane, fetched just €10,000.