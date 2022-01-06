Young people in Tipperary are invited to participate in the European Year of Youth

Young people in Tipperary are invited to participate in EU organised events in 2022.

The Eu has designated 2022 as the European Year of Youth to recognise the role young people have played in the pandemic.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said the aim is to help the EU, the Irish Government, and local authorities support young people post-pandemic.

"The year 2022 has been dedicated to supporting and empowering young people across Europe. I am really pleased that 2022 has been dedicated to young people as it is so important for us to acknowledge the significant impact the pandemic has had on the younger generation. This initiative will be a great opportunity to listen to their voices and bring about change as their voices reach policymakers," said Ms Clune.

Events will include consultations, awareness campaigns and research.

One such event that will take place will be the Conference on the Future of Europe, with work on submission currently ongoing.

The Conference on the Future of Europe is a process between September 2021 and January 2022 where 800 citizens consult on the future of the EU.

Four panels of 200 citizens come together to make recommendations, with one-third of participants being under 25 years of age.

The European Year of Youth event organisers want to prioritise young people from all backgrounds and "offset some of the damage of lockdown."

This initiative will be a great opportunity to listen to their voices and bring about change as their voices reach policymakers. We will also be especially looking to hear from young people from rural areas and vulnerable groups. In Ireland, young people will have an opportunity to get involved, and as MEPs, we will be working on helping young people do that," said Ms Clune.