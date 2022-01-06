Search

06 Jan 2022

Tipperary Town is being overlooked for funding according to TD Mattie McGrath

He said this mornings announcement was a "snub" to the people of Tipperary Town

TD Mattie McGrath accuses the Government of overlooking Tipperary Town on regeneration funding

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath has accused the government of overlooking Tipperary Town for regeneration funding. 

Reacting to this mornings announcement that Nenagh is to receive €1.2 million in funding for the Rialto Digital and Enterprise Hub, Mr McGrath said it was a "snub" to the people of Tipperary Town.

"Ministers and Government representatives are continuously talking out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to Tipperary Town. I have continuously pleaded with them to fund the development of a by-pass for the town; while Minister Ryan has acknowledged the urgent need for this, it is missing from the list of key road infrastructure projects in the recently published National Development Plan. 

"Today's announcement is yet another snub for the people of Tipperary Town, their local representatives, lobby groups and the hardworking Taskforce, which is part-funded by the Council and the Government," said Mr McGrath. 

He said Nenagh was the only successful project out of three in Tipperary who applied for the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF). 

He said projects in Tipperary Town and Holycross had also applied. 

According to Mr McGrath, Tipperary Revitalisation Task Force had applied for funding for three projects. 

Those were the Dan Breen House, the refurbishment and upgrade of Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, and new facilities at the Tipperary racecourse. 

Mr McGrath also said that while he commends those involved in Nenagh, he is concerned that the town has received funding two years in a row. 

"While I commend the project manager and Council Officials for their work in putting together the application, I have to question how one town can receive Rural Regeneration Funding today, having received over €9.5 million in the Urban Regeneration Development funding last summer when the County Town of Clonmel was snubbed," said Mr McGrath.

"It seems to be a direct contradiction that Nenagh can tick the box for both schemes, and it is particularly unfair on the many other small towns across our county who should have a share in the pot of money. There are many other small towns across our county that are more than deserving of the funding announced this morning," said Mr McGrath. 

He said the amalgamation of North and South Tipperary has meant a loss of services for South Tipperary. 

"I have long been critical of the amalgamation of North and South Tipperary County Council and the gradual loss of services and in our County town and across South Tipperary. 

"Last year Clonmel's URDF application lost out to Nenagh, and Tipperary Town has now lost out once again to Nenagh and questions must be asked about the continued loss of services and supports throughout South Tipperary to North Tipperary since the amalgamation of the county," said Mr McGrath.

Cahir GAA Club St Stephen's Day Walk for South Tipperary Hospice was well supported

Tipperary team behind Nenagh digital hub plan are praised by local councillor

Delaney stars as Templemore pip Moyle Rovers in Minor Shield final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media