Tipperary Town is being overlooked for funding according to TD Mattie McGrath

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath has accused the government of overlooking Tipperary Town for regeneration funding.

Reacting to this mornings announcement that Nenagh is to receive €1.2 million in funding for the Rialto Digital and Enterprise Hub, Mr McGrath said it was a "snub" to the people of Tipperary Town.

"Ministers and Government representatives are continuously talking out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to Tipperary Town. I have continuously pleaded with them to fund the development of a by-pass for the town; while Minister Ryan has acknowledged the urgent need for this, it is missing from the list of key road infrastructure projects in the recently published National Development Plan.

"Today's announcement is yet another snub for the people of Tipperary Town, their local representatives, lobby groups and the hardworking Taskforce, which is part-funded by the Council and the Government," said Mr McGrath.

He said Nenagh was the only successful project out of three in Tipperary who applied for the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF).

He said projects in Tipperary Town and Holycross had also applied.

According to Mr McGrath, Tipperary Revitalisation Task Force had applied for funding for three projects.

Those were the Dan Breen House, the refurbishment and upgrade of Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, and new facilities at the Tipperary racecourse.

Mr McGrath also said that while he commends those involved in Nenagh, he is concerned that the town has received funding two years in a row.

"While I commend the project manager and Council Officials for their work in putting together the application, I have to question how one town can receive Rural Regeneration Funding today, having received over €9.5 million in the Urban Regeneration Development funding last summer when the County Town of Clonmel was snubbed," said Mr McGrath.

"It seems to be a direct contradiction that Nenagh can tick the box for both schemes, and it is particularly unfair on the many other small towns across our county who should have a share in the pot of money. There are many other small towns across our county that are more than deserving of the funding announced this morning," said Mr McGrath.

He said the amalgamation of North and South Tipperary has meant a loss of services for South Tipperary.

"I have long been critical of the amalgamation of North and South Tipperary County Council and the gradual loss of services and in our County town and across South Tipperary.

"Last year Clonmel's URDF application lost out to Nenagh, and Tipperary Town has now lost out once again to Nenagh and questions must be asked about the continued loss of services and supports throughout South Tipperary to North Tipperary since the amalgamation of the county," said Mr McGrath.