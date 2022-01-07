Two Tipperary bookshops among the best in Ireland to visit in 2022 according to Image

The Nenagh Bookshop and Sheelagh na Gig in Cloughjordan have been named two of Ireland's best bookshops to visit in 2022 by Image.

Freelance journalist Sophie Grenham polled her followers on their favourite bookshops.

The top ten were featured in an article in Image titled "Ireland's best bookshops you should visit in 2022."

The Nenagh Bookshop and Sheelagh na Gig came fifth and eighth, respectively.

The Nenagh Bookshop is an independent bookshop located on Pearse Street Nenagh.

John and Catherine Ryan have run it since 1997.

Mr Ryan said they were very happy to be voted for and included.

"We are very pleased to be recognised as a nice, independent bookshop, and hopefully we can continue to provide a good service," said Mr Ryan.

Sheelagh na Gig is an independent book and wholefoods shop located on Main St Cloughjordan.

Sheelagh na Gig specialise in tracking down hard to find books.

The shop is run by Mollie Barrow and Elizabeth O'Shea.

They also have a website and are happy to take phone orders.

Ms O'Shea said they were very please with the article and praised Sophie Grenham for her work in promoting in independent booksellers

"We are delighted. Sophie is a tireless promoter of independent bookshops, and we are delighted to be on the list," said Ms O'Shea.

The poll contained over 60 bookshops from around Ireland.

In total 501 followers voted for their favourite bookshops.