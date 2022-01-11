Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath calls on the government to act on cancer care delays.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has said the Minister for Health is abandoning people with cancer.

Speaking on behalf of the Rural Independents Group, Mr McGrath says the Minister must act now to reduce delays to diagnosis and treatment.

“This is an emergency, and we need the government to act now. It is no longer tenable to bury heads in the sand on this critical issue, as the Health Minister is currently abandoning his duty of care to all cancer patients,” said Mr McGrath.

Referencing the National Cancer Registry Ireland report for 2020, Mr McGrath says less cancer is being diagnosed, which he says is down to lack of resources in the health system.

“Like many of the challenges facing our health and social care services, delays in cancer treatments are connected to years of inadequate investment, insufficient resources, subpar senior management accountability and staff shortages,” said Mr McGrath.

He said he hears from people with cancer and their families who feel forgotten.

Mr McGrath and the Rural Independents Group are calling on the Minister of Health to come up with a plan to clear waiting lists for diagnosis and treatment.

“We need an urgent plan from the Health Minister and the government to tackle this emergency situation. We are calling on the government to implement measures to clear waiting lists and to dramatically reduce both diagnosis wait times and the time window from diagnosis to treatment,” said Mr McGrath.