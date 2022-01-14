Search

14 Jan 2022

FBD Insurance secure naming rights for Semple Stadium

FBD Insurance have secured the naming rights to Semple Stadium in a new deal struck by the Tipperary county board.

The Irish insurance firm will have their title associated with the venue in what is believed to be a long-term agreement, which will continue their relationship with Tipperary GAA, as FBD Insurance have been backing Tipperary men’s football and hurling championships in the county since 2019 and camogie from last year.

In 2020, Semple Stadium chairperson Con Hogan revealed it costs approximately €500,000 per annum to run the venue.

Tipperary are still in the process of obtaining jersey sponsors after it was announced in September global CEO consultancy firm Teneo’s three-year association with Tipperary GAA had come to an end and they would assist in helping the county board find their successors.

In recent days, Tipperary’s senior teams played Kerry twice and Limerick once without any sponsor on their kit and with FBD’s naming rights of Semple Stadium are set to be confirmed early next week, it will mean sponsorhsip will be in place just in time for the commencement of this year's league action.

