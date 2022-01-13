Drom & Inch woman wins Tipp camogie Volunteer of the Year award

Drom & Inch have yet more accolades to boast as one of their clubs stalwarts have been awarded a presitigious accolade by Tipperary camogie.
Lesley Hogg has been announced as the winner of the Tipperary Camogie Volunteer of the Year award by officials, for her tireless work done throughout 2021 and everywhere before and after.
In what has been a hugely successful few months for the club on the field, they are continuing to churn out trophies off the field too, and they still have more to do with the senior ladies looking to defend their Munster title in the final in the coming weeks.
All in Drom-Inch Camogie Club would like to congratulate Lesley Hogg on the wonderful achievement of winning Tipperary Camogie Volunteer of the year for 2021. A truly deserving winner pic.twitter.com/FIVj9pEBQA— Drom & Inch Camogie (@Drom_Camogie) January 12, 2022
