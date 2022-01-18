Bennett targeting positive start to 2022

Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett says he is determined to get back to winning ways this season.

Following an injury prone 2021, the Tipperary rider returns to his former team Bora Hansgrohe this year after two years with Deceuninck Quick Step.

One of the worlds fastest sprinters, Bennett is targeting among other things the Tour de France Green Jersey and the one day classic Milan San Remo for the coming year.

Bennett was speaking on the first episode of Bora Hansgrohe spotlight the 31-year old said he aims to get back to his top level from the start of the season.

“Try and bring as many wins as possible to Bora Hansgrohe – if its me or another rider – that we win and try and get as many results as possible.

“For sure to go back to the Tour de France, fight for the Green jersey and stage wins. San Remo is one that I really want to get a big result in. World Championships (in Australia) looks like it’s a good one for the sprinters and then just try and get some wins.”

Bennett gets his 2022 campaign off to a start on February 1st at the Saudi Tour.