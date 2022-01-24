Search

24 Jan 2022

Nenagh Éire Óg postpones official opening of new hurling wall and pitch

tipperary star reporter

24 Jan 2022 8:45 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto Jackpot was €8,400.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie If you already have a Foireann account set up, simply login to this and select and pay your membership type here.

Those that are not yet set up please register as a new user in Foireann.ie - once you have set up an account your membership can then be paid through this.

Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087-2213954.
Membership can also be paid to Enda Long or any committee member. Membership rates remain the same as last year.

AGM: The deferred AGM took place on Monday, January 10, via Zoom.

The following officers were elected for 2022: chairperson, John Tooher; secretary, Catherine McTiernan; treasurer, Josephine Mackey; registrar, Enda Long; PRO, Anne Kennedy.

Healthy Club Walks: There was a great turnout for our first of the Ireland Lights Up walk which took place last Thursday night.
These walks will continue over the next number of weeks on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm from MacDonagh Park.

Reminder that the Irish Life Every Step Counts challenge starts this Wednesday, January 19.

To participate simply download the Irish Life MyLife app, go to My Challenges and click on Munster GAA. Be sure to then scroll to Nenagh Éire Óg and join up here. Sign up today and join the challenge to collectively walk 4,000km in six weeks.
Contact Bartley Ryan 086-7358359 for further information.

Official opening postponed: Due to the current Covid situation it was decided to postpone the official opening of the new hurling wall and astroturf pitch which was due to take place next Sunday, January 23.

This will now be held in late April / early May which will allow our festival committee to organise a weekend of events with the president’s visit, maybe as the closing ceremony. The new date for this event will be confirmed ASAP.

