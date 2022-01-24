Tipperary transition students are invited to take part in law programme.

Look into Law with The Bar of Ireland is a programme by The Bar of Ireland is running their programme.

This year In Tipperary, almost 700 students from 16 schools are registered.

Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, Maura McNally SC, says the programme is growing in popularity.

"Last year saw record participation with 10,000 students, so to have a 60 percent increase with 16,000 students from every county in Ireland signed up is really exciting. The Bar of Ireland is looking forward to welcoming students from Tipperary and giving many their first taste of a life in law," said Ms McNally.

The programme looks at all areas of the legal system over five modules which are:

Beginning of a barrister's career

Criminal Law

Civil Law

The media and the law

Preparing for trial

Last years contributors included the newly appointed Chief Justice, the Court Presidents, Chair of the Bar and numerous barristers, solicitors and legal correspondents.

For the second year in a row, the programme will be online.

Ms McNally says this is a good thing because they can reach more students.

"One of the silver linings of the pandemic has been the ability to take our TY programme online and affording even more students the opportunity to gain an extensive insight into the different areas of law, the various legal professions and general knowledge about that law that govern our society,2 said Ms McNally.

The programme is open to all schools, and those interested can sign up here.