Squeeze them in! Full capacity now for 'Big Maggie' performance in west Tipperary

Playwright John B. Keane whose 'Big Maggie' will be performed by the Multeen Players in Knockavilla Hall in late February.
“BIG MAGGIE”
With all restrictions now lifted, it is full steam ahead for The Multeen Players production of Big Maggie. This takes to the stage in Knockavilla Hall on Thursday, February 24 for 4 nights finishing Sunday 27. Doors open at 7pm, with curtains at 8pm.
We can now have full capacity each night, so the remaining tickets, priced at just €10, for each night are now on sale in both Heffernan’s shop and Butler’s Centra, Dundrum.
We already have sold over half the capacity of each night, so the remaining tickets will sell fast, so don't leave it too late to secure yours. Tickets can also be booked by ringing Margaret O’Carroll 0872465340.
If anyone has purchased tickets for the previous dates, they will apply for the corresponding nights in February. If you need to change nights, or can’t make the new dates, please contact Margaret for a refund, as we will be able to re-sell the tickets.
Looking forward to being one of the first drama groups back after lockdown.
