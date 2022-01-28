Off-duty Tipperary garda makes arrests following pharmacy theft in Roscrea
Two males were charged with theft from a pharmacy in Roscrea after an off-duty garda became suspicious and arrested them on Friday last, shortly after 5pm.
They were later brought to Nenagh Garda station where they were subsequently charged.
