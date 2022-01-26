Tributes as Tipperary county registrar steps down after 40 years' service

Tributes were paid at Nenagh District Court to Tipperary county registrar Gerard Connolly, who has retired after 40 years’ service.

Mr Connolly, who looked after circuit courts in Tipperary, was also a familiar face at election times as the constituency’s returning officer.

“Mr Connolly served Tipperary with exemplary fashion,” said Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, who led the tributes.

“He was extremely understanding,” she said.

On behalf of the Tipperary Solicitors’ Bar Association, Elizabeth McKeever described Mr Connolly as a “gentleman”.

She said that Mr Connolly had always been “at the end of a phone for solicitors”.

Ms McKeever also said that Mr Connolly had advocated on behalf of local solicitors when there was a threat to close court services in Nenagh.

“I wish him well,” said Ms McKeever

Sgt Michael Keating, on behalf of the gardaí, said that Mr Connolly was always “very fair and courteous no matter who you were”.

Tommy Mockler, on behalf of the Courts Service, wished Mr Connolly well in his retirement.