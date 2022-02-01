Check out Carrick Swan GAA Club's lotto draw results

Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA Club's juvenile lotto draw jackpot wasn't won last week. Six players matched three numbers and won €40 each. The jackpot for this Thursday's draw is €2,750.
The club thanks lotto players for the continued support of the draw.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Duggan family, Pill Road, Lonergan family Ballinura and Micallef family, Treacy Park on their recent bereavements.
Dense fog on the Galtee Mountains this week. Photo courtesy of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association
Pictured at the launch of Aldi’s 2022 Community Grants programme is Padraig Barry of Aldi Ireland, Tina Boyle and Chico, Cavan SPCA, Minister Heather Humphreys TD, and Rhiannon McClelland, SOSAD
