Irish and Syrian communities come together in Tipperary Town to mark St Brigid's Day

On this celebration of St Brigid’s Day, Tipperary Town gardai attended an event at The Marian Hall, which brought together members of both the Irish and Syrian communities.
Syrian Food Fair Week organised by the Tipperary Refugee Resettlement Programme aims to showcase all that is unique in Syrian cultural cuisine and will visit various locations across the county this week. A/Supt Ciara Lee, Sgt. John Kingston and Gda Peter Cleary spoke with the Syrian families at todays event where they discussed their integration into Tipperary society and offered any assistance that may be required. The families in turn, were delighted to offer a taste of their home country to their newly adopted town.
Dense fog on the Galtee Mountains this week. Photo courtesy of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association
Pictured at the launch of Aldi’s 2022 Community Grants programme is Padraig Barry of Aldi Ireland, Tina Boyle and Chico, Cavan SPCA, Minister Heather Humphreys TD, and Rhiannon McClelland, SOSAD
Killurney NS nestles just under the foothills of Slievenamon in the parish of Kilsheelan and Kilcash
