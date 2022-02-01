Search

02 Feb 2022

St Mary's Secondary School celebrates Catholic School's Week

St Mary's Secondary School celebrates Catholic School's Week

Students at St Mary's Secondary School celebrates Catholic School's Week

Tipperary Star Reporter

01 Feb 2022

news@tipperarystar.ie

This week we celebrated Catholic Schools Week. We ran different activities each day linking our CEIST values. 

Promoting Spiritual and Human Development- Each morning, a member of our student council read a reflection focusing on the theme of the day over the school intercom. Our 1st-year students completed a reflection on their growth and development since beginning their school journey with us. 

Achieving Quality in Teaching and Learning - our Second year SPHE classes completed the FUSE anti-bullying workshop, an initiative by DCU. They all received a certificate of completion. 

Showing Respect for Everyone - our 5th and 6th-year Religion students completed a project on inspiring people. Their work is proudly displayed in our main entrance hall. 

Creating Community - Our student council took over the school Social Media pages and ran an online quiz on our CEIST values. 2nd and 3rd years displayed images of themselves living out the Catholic Schools Week theme ‘living life to the full’ around our Catholic Schools Week sign. 

Being Just and Responsible - 3rd students took part in a school clean up and reminded all students of the importance of looking after our environment.

Contributed School Days in the Tipperary Star

