Students at St Mary's Secondary School celebrates Catholic School's Week
This week we celebrated Catholic Schools Week. We ran different activities each day linking our CEIST values.
Promoting Spiritual and Human Development- Each morning, a member of our student council read a reflection focusing on the theme of the day over the school intercom. Our 1st-year students completed a reflection on their growth and development since beginning their school journey with us.
Achieving Quality in Teaching and Learning - our Second year SPHE classes completed the FUSE anti-bullying workshop, an initiative by DCU. They all received a certificate of completion.
Showing Respect for Everyone - our 5th and 6th-year Religion students completed a project on inspiring people. Their work is proudly displayed in our main entrance hall.
Creating Community - Our student council took over the school Social Media pages and ran an online quiz on our CEIST values. 2nd and 3rd years displayed images of themselves living out the Catholic Schools Week theme ‘living life to the full’ around our Catholic Schools Week sign.
Being Just and Responsible - 3rd students took part in a school clean up and reminded all students of the importance of looking after our environment.
Contributed School Days in the Tipperary Star
Dense fog on the Galtee Mountains this week. Photo courtesy of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association
Pictured at the launch of Aldi’s 2022 Community Grants programme is Padraig Barry of Aldi Ireland, Tina Boyle and Chico, Cavan SPCA, Minister Heather Humphreys TD, and Rhiannon McClelland, SOSAD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.