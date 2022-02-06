Tipperary gardaí mount drink driving checkpoints
The gardaí in north Tipperary are continuing to carry out alcohol and drug driving checkpoints in the Nenagh district.
A vehicle was stopped in Roscrea last Saturday and the male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
