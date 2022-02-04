Tipperary gardaí launch public appeal after house is damaged
The gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for witnesses following a criminal damage offence reported in the town’s Sallygrove estate.
The windows of a house in the area were reportedly broken in the early hours of Monday morning last.
The incident is believed to have happened at around 1am.
