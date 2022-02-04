Tipperary camogie teams named for opening weekend clashes

The Tipperary teams have been announced for this weekend’s Division 1, Division 2 and Minor matches.
Senior Manager Bill Mullaney has announced his starting team to take on Down in the opening round of the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 League on Saturday in the County Camogie Grounds, The Ragg at 2pm. The team and panel are as follows:
1. Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)
2. Julieanne Bourke (JC) (Borris-Ileigh)
3. Sorcha Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)
4. Emer Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)
5. Karin Blair (Cashel King Cormacs)
6. Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)
7. Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)
8. Caoimhe Maher (Burgess Duharra)
9. Grace O’Brien (JC) (Nenagh Eire Og)
10. Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
11. Roisin Howard (Cahir)
12. Jenny Grace (Burgess-Duharra)
13. Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)
14. Claire Hogan (St. Cillians)
15. Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty Rossmore)
16. Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), 17. Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore), 18. Mary Ryan (Moneygall), 19. Ciardha Maher (Burgess-Duharra), 20. Ciara Brennan (St. Cillian's), 21. Gemma Fox (Eire Og Annacarty), 22. Laura Shinners (Kilruane McDonaghs).
Junior Manager Ray Delaney has also announced his starting team and panel who are away to Kilkenny on Saturday in St Lachtain’s GAA Freshford. Throw in is at 2pm. The team and panel is as follows:
1. Aoife Butler ( Annacarty)
2. Maebh Ellie Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Rachel Maher (Nenagh Eire Og)
4. Aisling Sheedy (Portroe)
5. Aoife Butler (Thurles Sarsfields)
6. Mags Quigley (Toomevara)
7. Niamh McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)
9. Amy Crosse (Cashel King Cormacs)
10. Ciara McKeogh (Burgess Duharra)
11. Ciara Cummins (Thurles Sarsfields)
12. Ali O'Mahoney (Brian Borus)
13. Aoife Mcloughney (Shannon Rovers)
14. Rachel O Dywer (Annacarty)
15. Leah Heffernan (Annacarty)
Subs: 16. Katie McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields), 17. Ruth Butler (Templemore), 18. Niamh Slattery (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), 19. Eva O'Dywer (Annacarty), 20. Eimear Gleeson (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), 21. Caroline Browne (Nenagh Eire Og), 22. Mary Barrett (Brian Borus), 23. Ciara Dwan (Cashel King Cormacs), 24. Emily Morrissey (Kiladangan), 25. Saoirse McGrath ( Newport Ballinahinch), 26. Emma Carey (Thurles Sarsfields), 27. Ciara Houlihan (Burgess Duharra).
On Sunday the Tipperary Minor team begin their Tesco All-Ireland Minor A championship campaign with a trip to Killmallock to take on Limerick. Throw in is at 2.30pm. The team and panel are as follows:
1. Kacey Meehan (Brian Borus)
2. Lilly Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Niamh Franks (Shannon Rovers)
4. Shauna Heffernan (Annacarty)
5. Lorna Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)
6. Abbie Lenihan (Newport Ballinahinch)
7. Emma Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)
8. Kate Ferncombe (Clonoulty Rossmore)
9. Orla O'Brien (Annacarty)
10. Aoife Dwyer (Thurles Sarsfields)
11. Grace Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs)
12. Kate Ralph (Moycarkey-Borris)
13. Cora Heffernan (Annacarty)
14. Celine Guinan (Shannon Rovers)
15. Anna Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)
Subs: 16. Molly O'Dwyer (Moycarkey-Borris), 17. Alisha Kearney (Moycarkey-Borris), 18. Aoife Bourke (Clonoulty Rossmore), 19. Francis Bulger (Shannon Rovers), 20. Amy Callinan (Moycarkey-Borris), 21. Chloe Coleman (Cashel King Cormacs), 22. Niamh Costigan (Cahir), 23. Emma Darcy (Shannon Rovers), 24. Eimear Fogarty (Shannon Rovers), 25. Jennifer Heffernan (Annacarty), 26. Lisa O'Connor (Boherlahan Dualla), 27. Ella O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 28. Emma O'Sullivan (Moycarkey-Borris), 29. Danielle Ryan (Boherlahan Dualla), 30. Maebh Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill).
