Search

04 Feb 2022

Tipperary camogie teams named for opening weekend clashes

Tipperary camogie teams named for opening weekend clashes

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Feb 2022 10:47 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The Tipperary teams have been announced for this weekend’s Division 1, Division 2 and Minor matches.

Senior Manager Bill Mullaney has announced his starting team to take on Down in the opening round of the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 League on Saturday in the County Camogie Grounds, The Ragg at 2pm. The team and panel are as follows:

1. Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)
2. Julieanne Bourke (JC) (Borris-Ileigh)
3. Sorcha Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)
4. Emer Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)
5. Karin Blair (Cashel King Cormacs)
6. Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)
7. Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)
8. Caoimhe Maher (Burgess Duharra)
9. Grace O’Brien (JC) (Nenagh Eire Og)
10. Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
11. Roisin Howard (Cahir)
12. Jenny Grace (Burgess-Duharra)
13. Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)
14. Claire Hogan (St. Cillians)
15. Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty Rossmore)

16. Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), 17. Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore), 18. Mary Ryan (Moneygall), 19. Ciardha Maher (Burgess-Duharra), 20. Ciara Brennan (St. Cillian's), 21. Gemma Fox (Eire Og Annacarty), 22. Laura Shinners (Kilruane McDonaghs).

Junior Manager Ray Delaney has also announced his starting team and panel who are away to Kilkenny on Saturday in St Lachtain’s GAA Freshford. Throw in is at 2pm. The team and panel is as follows:

1. Aoife Butler ( Annacarty)
2. Maebh Ellie Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Rachel Maher (Nenagh Eire Og)
4. Aisling Sheedy (Portroe)
5. Aoife Butler (Thurles Sarsfields)
6. Mags Quigley (Toomevara)
7. Niamh McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)
9. Amy Crosse (Cashel King Cormacs)
10. Ciara McKeogh (Burgess Duharra)
11. Ciara Cummins (Thurles Sarsfields)
12. Ali O'Mahoney (Brian Borus)
13. Aoife Mcloughney (Shannon Rovers)
14. Rachel O Dywer (Annacarty)
15. Leah Heffernan (Annacarty)

Subs: 16. Katie McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields), 17. Ruth Butler (Templemore), 18. Niamh Slattery (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), 19. Eva O'Dywer (Annacarty), 20. Eimear Gleeson (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), 21. Caroline Browne (Nenagh Eire Og), 22. Mary Barrett (Brian Borus), 23. Ciara Dwan (Cashel King Cormacs), 24. Emily Morrissey (Kiladangan), 25. Saoirse McGrath ( Newport Ballinahinch), 26. Emma Carey (Thurles Sarsfields), 27. Ciara Houlihan (Burgess Duharra).


On Sunday the Tipperary Minor team begin their Tesco All-Ireland Minor A championship campaign with a trip to Killmallock to take on Limerick. Throw in is at 2.30pm. The team and panel are as follows:

1. Kacey Meehan (Brian Borus)
2. Lilly Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Niamh Franks (Shannon Rovers)
4. Shauna Heffernan (Annacarty)
5. Lorna Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)
6. Abbie Lenihan (Newport Ballinahinch)
7. Emma Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)
8. Kate Ferncombe (Clonoulty Rossmore)
9. Orla O'Brien (Annacarty)
10. Aoife Dwyer (Thurles Sarsfields)
11. Grace Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs)
12. Kate Ralph (Moycarkey-Borris)
13. Cora Heffernan (Annacarty)
14. Celine Guinan (Shannon Rovers)
15. Anna Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)

Subs: 16. Molly O'Dwyer (Moycarkey-Borris), 17. Alisha Kearney (Moycarkey-Borris), 18. Aoife Bourke (Clonoulty Rossmore), 19. Francis Bulger (Shannon Rovers), 20. Amy Callinan (Moycarkey-Borris), 21. Chloe Coleman (Cashel King Cormacs), 22. Niamh Costigan (Cahir), 23. Emma Darcy (Shannon Rovers), 24. Eimear Fogarty (Shannon Rovers), 25. Jennifer Heffernan (Annacarty), 26. Lisa O'Connor (Boherlahan Dualla), 27. Ella O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 28. Emma O'Sullivan (Moycarkey-Borris), 29. Danielle Ryan (Boherlahan Dualla), 30. Maebh Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media