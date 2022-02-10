Search

10 Feb 2022

Coláiste Mhuire student wins silver at the junior boys cross country east Munster semi finals

Dylan Cotter on winning silver in the Junior Boys Cross Country East Munster semi finals

10 Feb 2022 11:45 AM

Well done to all our student's boys & girls, on their superb performances in the East Munster Cross Country competition held recently at Thurles Crokes AC.

In particular, a huge congratulations to second-year student Dylan Cotter on winning silver in the Junior Boys event, and we wish Dylan all the best as he progresses on to the next stage representing Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed in the Munster Final.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

