16 Feb 2022

Second successive win for Tipp minors

Second successive win for Tipp minors

16 Feb 2022 4:15 PM

Tipperary 2-18

Wexford 0-6

A confident and compelling performance from start to finish saw Tipperary run out comfortable winners against Wexford in the County Camogie Grounds the Ragg in round 2 of the Tesco Minor A All-Ireland championship.

Manager Michael Ferncombe, while acutely aware that tougher tests lay in store can be very pleased with the start of their championship campaign with 2 wins on the trot that guarantees them a place in the knockout stages of the competition. Next up is a trip to Belfast to face Antrim in the final group game in 2 weeks time.

Clonmel Og to host Operation Transformation walk

Despite playing against the wind Tipperary raced into an early lead with 4 unanswered points before Wexford responded with two points of their own. A serious leg injury to Wexford full-back Niamh O’Rourke meant that play was stopped for a considerable length of time in the first half. When it resumed Tipperary kept their focus and continued to penetrate the Wexford defence with Niamh Costigan, Kate Fercombe and Orla O’Brien constantly running at the Wexford rearguard while Celine Guinan, Grace Moloney and Anna Fahie were all on hand to finish off the moves.

At half time Tipperary led 10 points to 4 with the momentum well and truly in their favour. Wexford began the second half with a quick point but any signs of a serious comeback were quickly diminished as Tipperary gained a foothold once again on proceedings and with the wind advantage started to turn the screw.

When Wexford did break forward Robyn O’Connor, Sadbh Buttle and Sarah Doyle all looked threatening. Tipperary’s defence however remained solid throughout with Abbie Lenihan, Lilly Fahie and Emma Horgan to the fore limiting Wexford to just two second half points.

After 50 minutes Tipperary led 15 points to 6 with Grace Moloney showing her ability with more top class shooting while Lisa O’Connor was again very accurate on frees. Minutes later disaster struck for Wexford when a Celine Guinan 45m sailed all the way to the back of the net.

Moments later a short puckout by Wexford was seized on by the lively Cora Heffernan who took her opportunity to race towards goal and bury the ball past the keeper. Tipperary continued to apply the pressure and finished strong with further points from Orla O’Brien and Kate Ralph to run out convincing winners 2-18 to 0-6.

Tipperary: Kacey Meehan (Brian Borus); Lillie Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs), Niamh Franks (Shannon Rovers), Shauna Heffernan (Annacarty); Lorna Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore), Abbie Lenihan (Newport Ballinahinch), Emma Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla); Kate Ferncombe (Clonoulty Rossmore), Orla O'Brien (0-2) (Annacarty); Aoife Dwyer (0-1)(Thurles Sarsfields), Grace Moloney (0-4) (Cashel King Cormacs), Niamh Costigan (Cahir); Lisa O’Connor (0-5) (Boherlahan Dualla), Celine Guinan (1-3) (1-0 45m) (Shannon Rovers), Anna Fahie (0-2) (Cashel King Cormacs).

Subs: Kate Ralph (0-1), Cora Heffernan (1-0), Eimear Fogarty, Maebh Ryan.

REPORT: Tipp ladies downed away to Kerry

