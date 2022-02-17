Tipp vs Kilkenny - Match stats

Tipperary defeated archrivals Kilkenny by a single point in Round Two of the Allianz National Hurling League last Sunday. To selected stats from the game, scroll down below.
Wides
Tipperary - 11
Kilkenny - 15
Long Puckouts
Tipperary - 21
Kilkenny - 14
Short Puckouts
Tipperary - 13
Kilkenny - 15
Puckouts Won
Tipperary - 19
Kilkenny - 19
Puckouts Lost
Tipperary - 15
Kilkenny - 13
Shots on Goal
Tipperary - 31
Kilkenny - 34
Hooks & Blocks
Tipperary - 6
Kilkenny - 6
Frees Won
Tipperary - 16
Kilkenny - 12
Frees Conceded
Tipperary - 12
Kilkenny - 16
