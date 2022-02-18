Search

18 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: All of this weekend's in the TS&DL Leagues

Tipperary Soccer: All of this weekend's in the TS&DL Leagues

Action from last weekend's Clonmel Youths Derby at Ferryhouse: Clonmel Celtic's Julian Kerton tries to bring the ball under control under pressure from Town's Charlie Barlow. Picture: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

18 Feb 2022 10:11 AM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Munster Junior Cup
Ringmahon Rangers v St Michael’s, 2pm

TSDL Youths Division 1
St Michael’s v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J Lyons
Galbally United v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm P Keane

TSDL Youths Division 2 Youth Cup Final at Ballypatrick
Slievenamon Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 2pm J O’Dwyer, N Coughlan, M Coady

FAI Junior Cup: O'Dwyer double downs Dubs as Tipperary's Saints march on



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Munster Junior Cup
Clonakilty v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm
Hibernians v Bansha Celtic, 2pm

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Cashel Town, 11:30am M Jordan
Vee Rovers v Cahir Park, 11:30am J Lyons

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 3pm N Coughlan
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin, 11:30am M Coady
Tipperary Town v St Michael’s, 3pm G Burke

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town, 3pm G Ward
Mullinahone v Galbally United, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas, 3pm M Coady

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clerihan v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am M Corrigan
Dualla v Killenaule Rovers, 11:30am N Couglan
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town, 3pm M Jordan
Burncourt Celtic v Suirside, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Moyglass United v Powerstown, 3pm P Keane

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media