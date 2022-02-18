Tipperary Soccer: All of this weekend's in the TS&DL Leagues

Action from last weekend's Clonmel Youths Derby at Ferryhouse: Clonmel Celtic's Julian Kerton tries to bring the ball under control under pressure from Town's Charlie Barlow. Picture: Michael Boland
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Munster Junior Cup
Ringmahon Rangers v St Michael’s, 2pm
TSDL Youths Division 1
St Michael’s v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J Lyons
Galbally United v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm P Keane
TSDL Youths Division 2 Youth Cup Final at Ballypatrick
Slievenamon Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 2pm J O’Dwyer, N Coughlan, M Coady
Munster Junior Cup
Clonakilty v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm
Hibernians v Bansha Celtic, 2pm
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Cashel Town, 11:30am M Jordan
Vee Rovers v Cahir Park, 11:30am J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Old Bridge, 3pm N Coughlan
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin, 11:30am M Coady
Tipperary Town v St Michael’s, 3pm G Burke
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town, 3pm G Ward
Mullinahone v Galbally United, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas, 3pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clerihan v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am M Corrigan
Dualla v Killenaule Rovers, 11:30am N Couglan
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town, 3pm M Jordan
Burncourt Celtic v Suirside, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Moyglass United v Powerstown, 3pm P Keane
Rachael Blackmore steered Shantreusse to victory in the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at Clonmel
Tipperary’s Dillon Quirke keeps tabs on Kilkenny’s Billy Ryan during the exciting National League game at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
