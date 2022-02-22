Social Entrepreneurs Ireland is looking for people in Tipperary

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is encouraging people from Tipperary who have an idea to solve a social problem to apply for its Ideas Academy.

Ideas Academy is a three-month programme that supports those with early-stage ideas to solve social issues.

The programme will provide support and direction to take those ideas and put them into action.

There are 45 places, and at the end of the programme, participants will have the opportunity to pitch for a portion of a €40,000 seed fund.

CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, Tim Griffiths, said that people in communities have valuable ideas to do good.

"Every day, in every community across Ireland, we see people stepping up with solutions to solve social problems, taking action and being the change they wish to see. We call these people social entrepreneurs, and at SEI, we're looking to find and support even more of them in Tipperary.



"We're encouraging anyone with even the seed of an idea to create positive change or anyone who needs help to take their solution to the next level, to apply to SEI for support on your journey."

Social Entrepreneurs is also looking for applicants for their Impact Programme.

Their Impact Programme has five places and provides €100,000 in unrestricted funding as well as mentorship, training, and consultancy.

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland will host an informative Spark Session event for potential applicants on Monday, March 7 at 1pm with information on both programmes.

Chief Executive of DCC plc, Donal Murphy, encourages social entrepreneurs to apply.

"At DCC, our purpose is to enable people and businesses to grow and progress. As proud supporters of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland for more than a decade, we passionately believe in the creativity and courage of social entrepreneurs and have seen first-hand the incredible supports provided through SEI's Ideas Academy and the Impact Programme and the difference SEI alumni make across Ireland," said Mr Murphy.

The deadline for applications to both programmes is Tuesday, April 5.