Peake Villa youths record emphatic win over Cullen Lattin

Cullen Lattin were the visitors to Loughtagalla for this important League game for our Youths.

The home side got the better of the early exchanges and went ahead on 10 minutes when Robbie Stapleton found Alex Moloney in space and he finished well to the bottom corner to put the home side one up.

Villa nearly extended their lead in the 18th minute when Moloney turned provider and found Scott Brennan in space but his shot just went wide of the post.

In the 43rd minute it was Brennan who crossed out wide and Paul Noonan came close hitting the crossbar with a header that left the score line at half time 1-0.

Villa made a couple of changes in the 2nd half with Dylan Nevin and David Purcell coming on and they had an early impact on the game.

Nevin received the ball at the edge of the box and made a great pass into Robbie Stapleton who made no mistake scoring to the bottom corner in the 50th minute to make it 2-0.

In the 67th minute the two substitutes combined and again Nevin turned provider for David Purcell who made no mistake close in. 3-0.

Villa were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute for a handball and Robbie Stapleton stepped up to slot it away to make it 4-0 to the home side and that is how the game finished.

A good win for the boys in the run for the League title with still 3 teams in contention. Best on the day were Robbie Stapleton and Paul Noonan.

Next up for the boys is the Munster Youths Cup last 16 tie against Villa Fc of Waterford at home Saturday next. Peake Villa management and match day squad. Our Junior A and B team League matches scheduled for Sunday 20th fell foul to the weather. Both teams are out again Sunday next in the Tipperary Cup.

The Peake Villa Junior A team take on Two Mile Borris FC and our Junior B team take on Suirside FC. Both teams are at home and best of luck to them.