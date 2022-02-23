Regional Enterprise Plan Mid-West launched in Nenagh

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, officially launched the Regional Enterprise Plan Mid-West 2024 at the Tipperary County Council building in Nenagh on Friday.

The €180m plan outlines the government's plans for enterprise, skills and employment in the midwest by 2024

They plan to create jobs, target areas of high unemployment and develop social enterprises.

Tánaiste Varadkar said the projects in this plan are community-specific while remaining aligned with national policy.

"We want this to be a bottom-up approach, led by the local community, as they know what's best for their area. We've chosen the Midwest for the first one, and the remainder will be launched over the coming weeks," said Tánaiste Varadkar.

The government plans to fund projects that develop the midwest's position as a sustainable, digital region while supporting SMEs, startups and microbusinesses.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English said that the plan brings together enterprise, education and local authorities.

"The Midwest plan concentrates on measures to encourage innovation, focus on sustainability, enable enterprise growth in the region's city, towns and rural communities, and on increasing economic activity for local Startups, Microbusinesses and SMEs," said Mr English.

Managing Director of the Midwest Regional Enterprise Plan Professor Eamonn Murphy said that Ireland's midwest is more than a local or national area but a European and global region.

He said it can be a leader in the world's technology priorities.

"We have the capability. We have the capacity, and we have the commitment. All we are asking from you, Tánaiste is to light the fuse, said Prof Murphy.