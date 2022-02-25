Tipperary Cup takes centre stage in weekend soccer fixtures

Plenty of interesting ties down for decision in Round 2 of the Tipperary Cup this weekend
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Munster Youths Cup last 16
Regional United v Galbally United, 6pm
Peake Villa v Villa FC, 2pm M Duffy, M Jordan, J O’Dwyer
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Tipperary Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J Lyons
Slievenamon Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm N Coughlan
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Tipperary Cup 2nd Round
Killenaule Rovers v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town B, 3pm P Keane
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Coady
St Nicholas v St Michael’s B, 3pm M Jordan
Vee Rovers v Moyglass United, 3pm G Ward
Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 12pm J Lyons
Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic B, 12pm M Duffy
Peake Villa B v Suirside, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Glengoole United, 12pm M Corrigan
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town, 12pm M Jordan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge, 12pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 12pm P Keane
Donohill and District v Powerstown, 3pm G Burke
Dualla v Clerihan, 12pm N Coughlan
St Michael’s v Cahir Park
Galbally United v Clonmel Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
FAI Junior Cup 6th Round
Peake Villa v Freebooters
Villa v St Michael’s
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town
Mullinahone v Galbally United
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clerihan v Bansha Celtic
Dualla v Killenaule Rovers
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town
Burncourt Celtic v Suirside
Moyglass United v Powerstown
