Search

25 Feb 2022

Tipperary Cup takes centre stage in weekend soccer fixtures

Tipperary Cup takes centre stage in weekend soccer fixtures

Plenty of interesting ties down for decision in Round 2 of the Tipperary Cup this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Munster Youths Cup last 16
Regional United v Galbally United, 6pm
Peake Villa v Villa FC, 2pm M Duffy, M Jordan, J O’Dwyer

TSDL Youths Division 1
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Corrigan

Tipperary Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J Lyons
Slievenamon Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm N Coughlan

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Tipperary Cup 2nd Round
Killenaule Rovers v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town B, 3pm P Keane
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Coady
St Nicholas v St Michael’s B, 3pm M Jordan
Vee Rovers v Moyglass United, 3pm G Ward
Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 12pm J Lyons
Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic B, 12pm M Duffy
Peake Villa B v Suirside, 3pm J O’Dwyer

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Glengoole United, 12pm M Corrigan
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town, 12pm M Jordan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge, 12pm M Coady

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 12pm P Keane
Donohill and District v Powerstown, 3pm G Burke
Dualla v Clerihan, 12pm N Coughlan

Tipperary Soccer: History made as Slievenamon Celtic capture first ever trophy



SATURDAY, MARCH 5
TSDL Youths Division 1

St Michael’s v Cahir Park
Galbally United v Clonmel Town

TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin

SUNDAY, MARCH 6
FAI Junior Cup 6th Round
Peake Villa v Freebooters
Villa v St Michael’s

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town
Mullinahone v Galbally United
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clerihan v Bansha Celtic
Dualla v Killenaule Rovers
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town
Burncourt Celtic v Suirside
Moyglass United v Powerstown

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media