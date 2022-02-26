St Mary's Newport student represented Ireland on junior team of European Eight Ball Pool Championships

Congratulations to our second-year student, 13-year-old Cathal McNamara, Newport, who represented Ireland in the Junior (U20) team and singles event at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships held at the INEC Gleneagles Killarney from Saturday 5th to Thursday 10th February 2022.
This is a great achievement at such a young age to be selected for his country, rewarding his hard work and commitment to the game.
In the Singles event, Cathal’s first-round match versus one of the top English players was streamed live on YouTube. He was unfortunate to lose out in a tight, exciting game, five frames to three.
In the team event, eight teams competed in a group stage before a knockout route to the final. Although his team did not qualify, Cathal won eight of his 13 matches, gaining valuable experience that will stand for him in the future.
Contributed to School Days in Tipperary Star.
Carrick Meals Assistance Service volunteers Siobhan O'Neill, Benny Cooney, Debbie Cooney, voluntary driver Billy Doherty and Samantha Murphy in the kitchen in Carrickbeg Community Centre
Sean Treacy Pipe Band from Moycarkey-Borris were honoured as Grand Marshals at the parade in Littleton in 2019, the last time there was a St Patrick's Day parade in the village
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.