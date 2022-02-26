Search

26 Feb 2022

St Mary's Newport student represented Ireland on junior team of European Eight Ball Pool Championships

26 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Congratulations to our second-year student, 13-year-old Cathal McNamara, Newport, who represented Ireland in the Junior (U20) team and singles event at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships held at the INEC Gleneagles Killarney from Saturday 5th to Thursday 10th February 2022.

This is a great achievement at such a young age to be selected for his country, rewarding his hard work and commitment to the game.

In the Singles event, Cathal’s first-round match versus one of the top English players was streamed live on YouTube. He was unfortunate to lose out in a tight, exciting game, five frames to three.

In the team event, eight teams competed in a group stage before a knockout route to the final. Although his team did not qualify, Cathal won eight of his 13 matches, gaining valuable experience that will stand for him in the future.

Contributed to School Days in Tipperary Star. 

