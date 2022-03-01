Search

01 Mar 2022

Renowned quartet comes to Tipperary for unique concert

The Carducci Quartet: In concert at Nenagh Arts Centre

01 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

The renowned Anglo-Irish Carducci Quartet is coming to Tipperary for a once-off concert in Nenagh Arts Centre.

The versatile and award-winning quartet was founded in 1997 and has won numerous international competitions, including the Concert Artists Guild Competition 2007 and Finland’s Kuhmo International Chamber Music Competition 2004.

They return to Ireland this spring with a programme including Cormac McCarthy’s crossover jazz-classical quartet commissioned by the Foundation and premiered by the Sonoro Quartet in autumn 2021; Ravel’s ground-breaking 1903 quartet itself holds the seeds of early jazz music and the concert will open with yet another masterpiece from the pen of Josef Haydn.

The prorgamme includes: Haydn's Quartet in E flat Op.33/2, The Joke; Cormack McCarthy's Murus and Ravel's Quartet in F Major.

The concert in Nenagh Arts Centre starts at 8pm on Friday, March 11; tickets €18/€15 from nenagharts.com

