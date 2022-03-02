Weather fails to take the pep out of Tipperary walking club's step
The weather did not oblige this past while and we had to cancel our last two Thursday walks plus last Sunday’s. Don’t worry , these walks will be rescheduled at a later date.
Luckily all went to plan on Sunday and a large group set off from Garrykennedy to Castlelough on an afternoon of sunshine and were rewarded with beautiful views of Lough Derg along the way.
This Thursday, March 3, Willie will lead a three-hour walk in Portumna forest park along forest track by the lakeshore to Portumna bridge. Meeting point is Tesco carpark, Nenagh, at 9.30am. Registration in advance to Willie on 087-6633577
On Sunday, March 6, Anne will lead a hike to Leafy Lane, Silvermines woods. This is a 3.5 hour hike and a good level of fitness is required. Meeting point is Step carpark at 10.30am. Registration in advance to Anne at 087-2967498
As always new members are welcome to join us for three walks before committing to join the club.
