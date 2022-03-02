Search

02 Mar 2022

Weather fails to take the pep out of Tipperary walking club's step

Weather fails to take the pep out of Tipperary walking club's step

Weather fails to take the pep out of Tipperary walking club's step

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The weather did not oblige this past while and we had to cancel our last two Thursday walks plus last Sunday’s. Don’t worry , these walks will be rescheduled at a later date.

Luckily all went to plan on Sunday and a large group set off from Garrykennedy to Castlelough on an afternoon of sunshine and were rewarded with beautiful views of Lough Derg along the way.

This Thursday, March 3, Willie will lead a three-hour walk in Portumna forest park along forest track by the lakeshore to Portumna bridge. Meeting point is Tesco carpark, Nenagh, at 9.30am. Registration in advance to Willie on 087-6633577

On Sunday, March 6, Anne will lead a hike to Leafy Lane, Silvermines woods. This is a 3.5 hour hike and a good level of fitness is required. Meeting point is Step carpark at 10.30am. Registration in advance to Anne at 087-2967498

As always new members are welcome to join us for three walks before committing to join the club.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media