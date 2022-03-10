Search

10 Mar 2022

Colaiste Phobal Roscrea lose out narrrowly in All Ireland final

10 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

A great crowd gathered in Banagher on Wednesday last for the meeting of Colaiste Phobal Roscrea and St Killians New Inn of Galway in the Tesco All-Ireland Senior C final.

In what was a close game throughout the Tipperary side edged in front before half time and stretched that lead to 5 points midway through the second half. St Killian’s Caoimhe Kelly struck for 2 goals in the 21st and 26th minute to swing the lead in the Galway school’s favour and they ran out eventual winners to the heartbreak of Roscrea who had played so brilliantly.

Caoimhe Kelly (free) and player of the match Shannon Corcoran got St Killian’s off to a good start with 2 points before Andrea Scully pointed. Two more points from Caoimhe Kelly extended Killian’s lead before Andrea Scully fired over a free after Emily Doughan was fouled.

Roscrea enjoyed a great spell before half time with 3 points without reply to give them a half time lead of 5 points to 4. The best of the scores came from joint captain Andrea Scully who fired over a shot on the run.

Colaiste Phobal Roscrea started the second half very brightly and midway through the half they looked to be in a commanding position with a 5 point lead 10 points to 5.

A Caoimhe Kelly point reduced the gap to 4 but again good play by Emily Doughan resulted in a Leah Ryan point. Disaster struck for Roscrea when a low ball in by Shannon Corcoran found the dangerous Caoimhe Kelly and she scored the first of her two second half goals to bring her side back within 1 point of Roscrea 1-7 to 11.

Five minutes later Caoimhe Kelly raised another green flag and suddenly the Galway side were in front and with the momentum behind them they kicked on. Both sides exchanged scores and only a point separated the sides in injury time when Caoimhe Kelly brilliantly executed a 45m to leave the final score St Killian’s 2-9, Colaiste Phobal Roscrea 13 points.

