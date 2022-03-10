Search

10 Mar 2022

Tipp players to the fore in UL's hurling league and championship double win

The Tipperary contingent pose with the cup after UL's Freshers championship win.

10 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Tipperary had heavy representation on the University of Limerick freshers hurling team which claimed the second part of the league and championship double with victory over DCU in UL on a 1-20 to 0-11 score line.

Conor Cadell (JK Brackens) and Max Hackett (Moycarkey Borris) both started the game at midfield for UL, while Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs) and Michael Corcoran (Silvermines) both lined out at corner back for the game which was dominated from start to finish by the Limerick college.

There were also Tipp players on the bench with Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch Drombane) and Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty Rossmore) featuring in what is a star studded panel, with Limerick senior panelists Adam English, Colin Coughlan, and Cathal O'Neill all in prolific form during the game.

UL captured the League title in February with a win over NUIG that doubled as a championship clash and were in excellent form all year, beating all before and after them.

See full panel below:

