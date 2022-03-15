Search

15 Mar 2022

Tipperary Covid-19 hospitalisations remain low despite rise elsewhere

15 Mar 2022 10:29 AM

The number of patients in hospital in Nenagh with Covid-19 remains low, despite the surge in hospitalisations throughout the country.

As of this Monday, March 14, there were fewer than five being treated for the disease in Nenagh Hospital.

In total, there were 87 Covid-positive cases across the entire University Hospital Limerick Group, of which Nenagh is a member.

The majority of Monday's cases were in University Hospital Limerick, 67, of whom fewer than five were receiving critical care in our Intensive Care or High Dependency Units.

There were just over 1,000 patients throughout the country being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 yesterday, with around half of them attending for non-Covid reasons but subsequently tested positive for the disease.

