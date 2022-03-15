Tipperary Covid-19 hospitalisations remain low despite rise elsewhere
The number of patients in hospital in Nenagh with Covid-19 remains low, despite the surge in hospitalisations throughout the country.
As of this Monday, March 14, there were fewer than five being treated for the disease in Nenagh Hospital.
In total, there were 87 Covid-positive cases across the entire University Hospital Limerick Group, of which Nenagh is a member.
The majority of Monday's cases were in University Hospital Limerick, 67, of whom fewer than five were receiving critical care in our Intensive Care or High Dependency Units.
There were just over 1,000 patients throughout the country being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 yesterday, with around half of them attending for non-Covid reasons but subsequently tested positive for the disease.
The Coláiste Dún Iascaigh (Cahir) under 15 soccer team are through to the Munster A semi-final. In the last eight they defeated Kinsale Community School on penalties after a 3-3 draw in Carrigaline.
Fethard's new all-weather pitch will host the Fitzgerald Cup final between Thurles CBS and Our Lady's, Templemore, on Wednesday. Should be a cracker.
