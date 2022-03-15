PICTURES: Weekend action shots from Tipperary GAA teams

Tipperary's Stephen Quirke under pressure during Sunday's clash with Cavan.
To move through the pictures, hit >arrow> or 'Next' button to scroll through the images.
Geoff Meagher, Bord na Mona chairman; Dermot Honan, CEO Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd; Tom Donnellan, CEO Bord na Mona; Vincent Redmond, head of new business, Bord na Mona
Mary Anne Ryan despite being on the ground makes an attempt to play the sliotar during last Saturday's Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 game against Dublin.
Clonoulty/Rossmore captain and goalkeeper Martin Sadlier raises the Mike Fitzmaurice Memorial Cup after his side defeated Scariff in the Munster Junior B Hurling Final played at Raheenagh on Saturday
