Marseille beaucoup: Tipperary holidaymakers can fly from Shannon to south of France

There has been a boost for the Mid-West as Shannon Airport announces a new service with Ryanair to France.

The latest route from Shannon Airport will connect to the port city of Marseille in the south of France.

The first scheduled service with Ryanair to Marseille from Shannon, the route will operate twice weekly, each Wednesday and Saturday, commencing, Wednesday, May 4.

It will depart from Shannon at 16:00 on Wednesdays, arriving in Marseille at 19:25. Departing Shannon on Saturdays at 08:45 arriving in Marseille at 12:10.

This positive news is the second new route announcement for the airport in under three weeks. It follows the airport’s recent announcement of Barcelona Girona with Ryanair, which is due to commence later this month.

CEO of Shannon Group, Mary Considine has welcomed the news.

“This is really positive news for Shannon Airport. Having connectivity to France is another win for the region. A service to Marseille from Shannon is fantastic for our passengers, bringing them directly to the southern coast of France near Toulon, St Tropez, Cannes, Monaco and more," she said. "The addition of Marseille means that Shannon Airport will now connect our passengers to 22 destinations with Ryanair.”

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said: “We are pleased to add this new route to Marseille as part of our summer 22 schedule from Shannon.”

Sun-drenched Marseille boasts beautiful waterfront scenery, historical architecture, a modern city, and great food. The city is also central to the renowned Provence wine region and is brimming with museums.

The new Marseille service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which will deliver over 67 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 22 destinations in 2022.

Welcoming the new service, Dr Loïc Guyon, Honorary Consul of France for the Mid-West, said: “The return of an air link between Shannon Airport and France, is excellent news for the Midwest and Connaught regions both in terms of tourism and in terms of the business opportunities it will notably generate with the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.”