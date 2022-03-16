Tipperary tourism in for a boost as transatlantic flights return to Shannon Airport

Tipperary looks set for a tourism boost as transatlantic flights return to Shannon Airport for the first tie since the pandemic began.

The airport is preparing to welcome over 21,000 passengers alone through its doors over the extended St Patrick’s Day holiday period. This is the largest number of passengers for this period in over three years.

The restart of its transatlantic air services and the resumption of US preclearance, coupled with the addition of the extra bank holiday, and international events like the Cheltenham racing festival, are cited by the airport as reasons for the expected boost to its passenger numbers.

Niall Maloney, operations director at Shannon Airport said: “With the welcome resumption of transatlantic traffic at Shannon Airport from last week, we are delighted to see US visitors returning to our region."

He said that like other airports around the world, Covid-19 took its toll and that is why two years on, they were looking forward to providing passengers with a warm welcome and making their journey through our airport smooth and easy.

"With the lifting of travel restrictions, and the extended range of air services from Shannon this summer, we are beginning to see a growing desire to take a well-earned break, or to reconnect with family and friends overseas," said Mr Maloney.

The operations director said that they were pleased with the positive feedback from its customers using the new security screening system which eliminates the 100ml rule for our passengers. It means that they no longer have to separate their liquids and gels into clear plastic bags and these and other items like laptops, can remain in their cabin bag, speeding up their journey through airport security screening.

“With air services to over 26 destinations available from Shannon this summer, we are looking forward to a busy year and the return of tourists directly into the West of Ireland.”

In celebration of the national holidays and to welcome overseas visitors, the airport arrivals door has gone green.