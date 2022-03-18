Tipperary gardaí alert car owners to thefts of catalytic converters
Tipperary gardaí have issued a warning to car owners to be vigilant following thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Nenagh and Roscrea.
The first such incidents were reported to gardaí from the Airhill area of Roscrea on March 4, where two converters were stolen from vehicles. Another was subsequently stolen from the Cloonbawn area of Roscrea.
On March 7-8, a set of number plates was stolen from a vehicle in Portland, Lorrha.
The gardaí suspect that these plates were later attached to a vehicle that was involved in the thefts of catalytic converters in Cluain Chaoin and Knights Crescent, Nenagh.
A car with the stolen number plates was subsequently intercepted by gardaí in Roscrea.
However, the occupants escaped.
Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club members with their mascot dog marching in Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.