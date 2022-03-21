Search

21 Mar 2022

Covid: Visiting restriction re-imposed at University Hospital Limerick

Covid: Visiting restriction re-imposed at University Hospital Limerick

Covid: Visiting restriction re-imposed at University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Mar 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Visiting on inpatient wards in University Hospital Limerick is being put in place due to very high levels of Covid positive patients in the hospital and the high level of community transmission.

In a statement, the group sad that they regretted the imposition of visiting restrictions so soon after they had begun to lift them.

"The decision has been taken to help keep all patients and staff safe, and to ensure that the hospital’s essential services can remain open at this time," they said.

The only exceptions for visitors are:

- Parents visiting children in hospital

- People assisting confused patients; for example, dementia

- Visiting on compassionate grounds; for example, for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life

UHLG pointed out that the exemptions werelimited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case by case basis.

They said that in cases where exemptions applied, they strongly recommended that you were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before coming to the hospital, to minimise risks to you, patients and staff. 

"We advise also that people should not visit relatives or loved ones outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present a Covid-19 transmission risk," they said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media