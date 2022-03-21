Covid: Visiting restriction re-imposed at University Hospital Limerick

Visiting on inpatient wards in University Hospital Limerick is being put in place due to very high levels of Covid positive patients in the hospital and the high level of community transmission.

In a statement, the group sad that they regretted the imposition of visiting restrictions so soon after they had begun to lift them.

"The decision has been taken to help keep all patients and staff safe, and to ensure that the hospital’s essential services can remain open at this time," they said.

The only exceptions for visitors are:

- Parents visiting children in hospital

- People assisting confused patients; for example, dementia

- Visiting on compassionate grounds; for example, for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life

UHLG pointed out that the exemptions werelimited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case by case basis.

They said that in cases where exemptions applied, they strongly recommended that you were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before coming to the hospital, to minimise risks to you, patients and staff.

"We advise also that people should not visit relatives or loved ones outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present a Covid-19 transmission risk," they said.