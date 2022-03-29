Search

30 Mar 2022

Bluebird Care Tipperary Support Ukraine With Fundraising Initiative

A series of fundraisers are taking place nationwide for ten days.

 Bluebird Care has changed its branding colour to blue and yellow for the duration of the campaign.

 Bluebird Care has changed its branding colour to blue and yellow for the duration of the campaign.

Bluebird Care Tipperary has started a ten-day fundraising initiative to offer support and humanitarian aid to those in desperate need in Ukraine. The campaign began on Monday 21 and will end on the 31 March 2022. Bluebird Care has changed its branding colour to blue and yellow for the duration of the campaign.

Over the course of ten days Bluebird Care Ireland will host fundraising events across Ireland with all money going to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC). A Bluebird Care JustGiving page has also been set up to encourage donations from those who can’t attend these events.

As an act of solidarity Bluebird Care has also removed the colour orange from their online branding for the period of the fundraising campaign. This means Bluebird Care’s online brand colour will be blue and yellow for this time.

Hannah Banfield, Marketing and Communications Director for Bluebird Care said: “We are fundraising for the Disasters Emergency Committee to offer as much as we can in support of the humanitarian aid needed for Ukrainians. We are dedicated to helping care for people and if we can assist those in most need, we will. Like everyone, we are deeply appalled by the suffering of those impacted by the war; those that have lost loved ones; or lost their homes and now fleeing their country. At Bluebird Care we Stand With Ukraine. “

For those who wish to donate to this vital cause see the link here to support.

For more on Bluebird Care Ireland check out www.bluebirdcare.ie

