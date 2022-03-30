Tipperary club hurling fixtures for this coming weekend

County Tipperary Fixtures
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
01-04-2022 (Fri)
Boherlahan Dualla V Cappawhite in Boherlahan 6.45
02-04-2022 (Sat)
Thurles Sarsfields V Borris-Ileigh Toor Killanan 11.00
Mullinahone V Toomevara in Mullinahone 11.30
Ballbacon Grange V Ballingarry in Goatenbridge 3.00
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Nenagh Éire Óg in Cloughjordan 5.00
Templederry Kenyons V Cashel King Cormacs in Templederry 5.00
Solohead V Thurles Gaels in Solohead 6.00
Killea V Knock in Killea 6.30
03-04-2022 (Sun)
Clonoulty Rossmore V JK Brackens in Clonoulty 12.00
Upperchurch Drombane V Drom & Inch in Drombane 12.00
Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney in Puckane 12.00
Killenaule V Portroe in Killenaule 12.00
Moycarkey Borris V Clonakenny in Littleton 12.00
St Mary’s V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Clonmel Sportsfield
Carrick Swans V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Pairc na nEalai
Roscrea V Holycross/Ballycahill in Roscrea 12.00
Moyne Templetuohy V Newport in Templetuohy 12.00
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballina 12.00
Kilsheelan Kilcash V Lorrha Dorrha in Kilsheelan 12.00
Silvermines V Ballingarry in Dolla 12.00
Moneygall V Burgess in Moneygall 12.00
Skeheenarinky V Arravale Rovers in Ballyporeen 12.00
Carrick Davins V Moyle Rovers in Davin Park 12.00
Golden Kilfeacle V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 12.00
Cappawhite V Cahir in Cappawhite 12.00
Newcastle V St Patrick’s in Newcastle 12.00
Fethard V Father Sheehy’s in Fethard 12.00
Knockshegowna V Loughmore Castleiney in Ballingarry 12.00
Clerihan V Rosegreen in Clerihan 12.00
Lattin Cullen V Upperchurch Drombane in Lattin 3.00
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballylooby Castlegrace 3.00
Killenaule V Mullinahone 3.00
Clonmel Óg V Carrick Swans in Ned Hall Park
Shannon Rovers V Borrisokane in Ballinderry 5.00
Clonoulty Rossmore V Boherlahan Dualla in Clonoulty 7.30
02-04-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling Series - All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final
Clonoulty Rossmore V Cappataggle (Galway) in Killeedy GAA, Raheenagh 2.00
