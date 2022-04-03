Tipperary businesses are encouraged to get behind Darkness Into Light walk

Businesses in Nenagh are being encouraged to get involved in this year’s fundraising Darkness Into Light by decorating their premises in the colours of the charity.

“We are really looking forward to bringing DIL back to Nenagh this May after a three-year Covid-related hiatus,” said group chair Ryan O’Meara.

He said that to try and make the most of this year’s event, and to encourage more people than ever to get involved, the committee was working on a number of exciting ideas to bring even more energy, more community involvement, and a greater sense of hope as we walk, as a collective, from darkness into light during sunrise on the morning of Saturday, May 7. The walk will start at 4.15am.

“This year, we are appealing to local businesses and premises along the route, and especially those on Kickham Street, Pearse Street and Kenyon Street to decorate their window displays in the yellow of DIL to help spread an atmosphere and sense of hope along the route,” he said.

Ryan said that they were also contacting local businesses for donations towards teas, coffees and refreshments, and, so far, were “absolutely delighted” with the generous response they had been receiving from local people.

The route will follow the same route as we did in 2019, and will start at the Scouts Hall before going down around the main streets of the town, back up Dublin Road, Summerhill and out to the bypass, back in the Dromin Road, and finally around by the courthouse and back to finish at the Scouts Hall, where the committee will again be serving drinks and refreshments.

Ryan said that the response from local schools in Nenagh and surrounding areas had also been very warm, and some had agreed to host “yellow days” where pupils will wear yellow into school for the day and bring a small donation towards DIL.

“We have also received positive responses from other schools that they will support the cause this year, and we are absolutely delighted with this as it is helping to raise both awareness and vital funds for services that assist all ages,” he said.