Tipperary walking club heads up Tonntinne 'as Ghaeilge'
Beidh an chéad siúlóid eile (trí Ghaeilge) ag Aonach ar Siúl (Nenagh Walking Club) ar siúl ar an Satharn, Aibreán 2, go Tonntinna.
Tosóidh sé ag carrchlós Graves of the Leinstermen ag 10 rn.
Léibhéal measartha atá i gceist agus mairfidh sé thart ar dhá uair.
Má tá suim agat Gaeilge a labhairt agus tú ag siúl ag an am chéanna, bí linn.
Clárú roimh ré agus tuilleadh eolais le fáil ag Bernie, 086-8930043
This Sunday, April 3, Phil will lead a two-hour social scenic looped walk from Killaloe to Garranbuoy which promises amazing views.
This is a road walk with incline at the start and suitable for runners.
Meeting point at Aldi carpark, Killaloe at 10 am.
Please register in advance to Phil at 087-2350561
As always, guests are welcome to join us on all our walks, but must register in advance with walk leaders.
