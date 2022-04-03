Tipp minor hurling team announced for first round clash with Waterford

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock has named his minor line up ahead of their opening Munster championship clash against Waterford next Tuesday. See below
Nenagh Éire Óg's Sam O'Farrell has been named as team captain for the year and lines out at wing back for the Premier, who will be seeking revenge against the Deise after they were knocked out of last year's competition by the same opposition.
The game takes place in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm, and tickets or a live stream can be purchased at the following link: https://munster.gaa.ie/event/electric-ireland-munster-minor-hurling-championship-waterford-v-tipperary/
Start of the Tipp Junior Road 3KM Race held in Dundrum last Sunday March 27. Photo by Susan Laste Clonmel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.