Tipperary man charged with murder of UK national in west Cork five years ago

A Thurles man was charged this week with the murder of an English native at his home in west Cork nearly five years ago.

Andrew Nash, with an address in Parnell Street, Thurles, was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Monday and formally charged with the murder of Jonathan Ustic in September 2017.

The court heard that Mr Nash, 42, made no reply when charged.

The court heard evidence of arrest, charge and caution from Det Sgt Kevin Long, who said gardaí had arrested Mr Nash on Monday in Parnell Street, Thurles, before he was taken to Bandon Garda station for questioning.

Sgt Long said that he charged Mr Nash with one count of murder of Mr Ustic.

Judge Colm Roberts was told by Sgt Paul Kelly that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

No application was made for bail, but defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said his client was reserving the right to apply for bail in the High Court.

Judge Roberts granted free legal aid in the case after he was told that Mr Nash was in receipt of social welfare payments.

Judge Roberts remanded Mr Nash in custody to the same court this Thursday, April 7.

Mr Ustic, 51, a father of one, was originally from Cornwall in England, but had lived at a number of addresses in west Cork and Tipperary before moving to Skibbereen where he had rented a house.

He was found dead at his house on High Street, Skibbereen, on September 24, 2017.

A post-mortem examination established that he had sustained injuries to his head and body in an assault.