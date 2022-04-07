Search

07 Apr 2022

Fundraiser launched for family of woman who passed away on Galtymore during 'Walk with Charlie'

Fundraiser launched for family of woman who passed away on Galtymore during 'Walk with Charlie'

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A fundraiser has been launched to help the children of tragic Mitchelstown mother Cora O'Grady who passed away after becoming ill while on Galtymore last Saturday in the middle of a 'Climb with Charlie' fundraising event.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance attended at the scene. Paramedics battled to save her, but the mother-of-two was declared dead at the scene at 2pm.

Now, a fundraising page has been set up to help Cora's two kids, Luke and Lilly, who were taking part in the climb alongside her.

The page, set up by two other Mitchelstown locals, reads: "Cora adored her two children and devoted every waking hour to them. They were her life. All funds raised will help support Cora's two wonderful children, Luke and Lilly."

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

Local News

