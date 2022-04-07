Rachael Blackmore campaign’s to raise €3 million for equine charity to cater for those with special needs

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore helping raise an essential €3 million to secure a new home for Ireland’s top equine and horticultural learning charity for those with special needs and a further €20 million to develop it.

Festina Lente currently homed in Bray, needs to urgently raise €3 million to secure the purchase of Belfield House and lands in Kilpedder, County Wicklow in order to ensure its survival and facilitate a move and expansion. The Charity described as ‘World Class’ is a leader in the field of equine assisted learning for those with special needs, employs 60 staff and touches the lives of over 40,000 Irish people each year.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Winner and Ambassador to Festina Lente, Blackmore, championed the appeal.

"I was lucky to spend time with some of the children at Festina Lente recently. They are all champions, keen to learn and benefit from the special connection horses have with humans.

"Festina Lente’s extensive list of programmes offer a future path in life to those in need. This is why raising the funds to secure their new home is critical" she said.

It provides services to people affected by disability, diverse learning abilities, self-esteem issues and those from socio economic disadvantaged backgrounds.

In addition, it is a key provider of educational training programmes to adult learners wishing to deliver these programmes within their own geographical area in Ireland.

13 year old Rachael Doak from Wicklow is just one of the children who has been attending Festina Lente since the early age of two to help with cerebral palsy in her legs. Rachael explains, ‘On a horse you become one, I remember falling in love with ‘Beauty’ when I was very small … that horse literally became part of me, my body, the horse was my legs giving me a freedom to be just ‘me’. Festina Lente is a second home for me, it was so much more than physiotherapy on a horse, it’s part of my story.’

Festina Lente’s future plan is to build a state-of-the-art National Education Centre to continue their work and take on the skilled and time-consuming process of retraining and re-purposing racehorses, enabling these animals to have a second career in riding clubs, dressage, show jumping and in certain equine assisted learning programmes. As part of this, Festina Lente will develop an accredited training programme for equestrians wishing to learn how to look after and work with ex-race horses.

People can donate to support Festina Lente, directly online on www.festinalente.ie/a-new-home-for-Festina-Lente/

