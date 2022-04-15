PICTURES: See the action shots from Tipp's exciting win over Waterford

The Tipperary U20's recorded and hard fought and impressive win over Waterford in the second round of the Munster championship last Wednesday. To see the action shots from the game click the >arrow> or 'Next'.
Lana Ryan from Bright Beginnings pre-school collecting her library card and bag in Cashel library, with Suzanne Brosnan from the library
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.